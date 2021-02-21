As consumers increasingly rely on the internet to help solve their skin care concerns, artificial intelligence providers stand to gain a plethora of consumer insights.

Revieve, an artificial intelligence company that offers selfie- and questionnaire-based skin care diagnostics to the consumers of over 100 brand and retailers, has noticed a serious uptick in adoption, and therefore, of what consumers are shopping for.

Skin concerns that showed the most growth in January include redness (up 38 percent), hyperpigmentation (up 37 percent) and dullness (up 34 percent). However, concerns around aging, like wrinkles, fine lines and undereye bags, showed the highest overall volume.

Although the tool’s usage is generally trending upward, it’s still subject to its fluctuations, the company said. “About a year ago, we saw more than a 400 percent increase in interactions with brand experiences,” said Sampo Parkkinen, chief executive officer of Revieve. Following a slight downward trend, January of 2021 showed an increase of 25 percent from December 2020. “Fluctuation in interaction and engagement has a lot to do with the coronavirus and whether people are going to stores,” he said.

Use of Revieve’s skin care diagnostics aren’t just on the rise; the company saw a 54 percent increase in purchase actions taken from its digital offerings. Here, the top 10 concerns registered by Revieve’s Skin Advisory Solutions in January 2021, ranked by volume.

Wrinkles and Fine Lines Eyebags Visible Pores Dull/Tired Skin Dark Spots Redness Dark Circles Acne Sagging Skin Hyperpigmentation

Source: Revieve, January 2021.

For more from WWD.com, see:

LVMH’s Ian Rogers Flags Upcoming Artificial Intelligence Push

Virtual Consultations Are Paying Off for Beauty Brands

As Technologies Evolve, Opportunities Abound for Beauty Brands