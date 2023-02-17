RéVive Kicks Off National Pop-up Tour

RéVive is taking a hands-on approach to customers with its latest series of pop-ups.

The skin care brand is kicking off pop-ups in four key Neiman Marcus locations: Houston and Dallas in Texas, and Palo Alto and Fashion Island in Newport Beach in California. They kick off in Houston on Feb. 27 and will conclude in Newport Beach July 2.

The concept is to offer three mini protocols targeted to the Neiman Marcus customer, focusing on eyes, neck and face, respectively. Elana Drell-Szyfer, the brand’s chief executive officer, said it was a direct response to shifting consumer behaviors.

“The customer is definitely back in-store, we saw that last year. People are also looking for experiences and services,” she said. “We have a global aesthetician and some of whom are bicoastal. We’ve made services a part of the selling requirements for the coordinators we hire — everyone has a sales capability as well as a service capability.”

The strategy also represents increased spend on retail for the brand, which said it increased investment in in-store events and merchandising by 250 percent from last year. Given the business’ high retention rates, it also plays into Drell-Szyfer’s goal of increasing brand awareness.

“We did a very full scale brand study last year in the U.S. and in China. Our net promoter score, which measures who would recommend the brand to a friend, are off the charts. Where we have an opportunity is in brand awareness.” she said. “The way we’re really focusing on that is twofold. One is a much bigger investment in top-of-funnel things like product seeding, sampling, collaborations and partnerships. The second is just making ourselves more visible where we already are.”

The pop-ups fall into the latter category. RéVive also likes to keep a “differentiated strategy for luxury department stores,” Drell-Szyfer said, especially with Neiman Marcus as the brand’s first retail partner.

The brand has come along way throughout its partnership, though. “What we work on is how you take something created for department stores 25 years ago and make that modern? Our distribution has completely evolved, but so has the way we communicate about products,” Drell-Szyfer said.

That includes in-store events. RéVive hosts roughly 300 annually, 10 to 12 of which include appearances from founder Dr. Gregory Brown.

“Eighty percent of our customers already get facials, and the biggest target is those who are already inclined toward minimally invasive or fully invasive services,” she said. “When Dr. Brown launched the brand, either you bought skin care or you did services, but they work best when you do everything together. The consumer has come full circle.”

That also extends to marketing, which has become much more results-focused in recent years, and includes a greater emphasis on before-and-after imagery of product payoff.

“People want to see proof, and people want to see results. That hadn’t been a lot of what we worked on in the brand,” Drell-Szyfer said.