RéVive Signs Michelle Lee as Brand Ambassador

RéVive has signed Michelle Lee as its latest brand ambassador.

Lee, a brand consultant who formerly served as the vice president of editorial and publishing at Netflix and, prior to that, helmed Allure, will collaborate with the brand on bimonthly blog posts, mailers, social media content.

That jibes well with Lee’s trajectory, who doubles as a content creator and brand consultant.

“The first time we talked, I said I had no desire to do pay-for-play and create Instagram Reels — I am looking for true partnership because I come with a different set of skills,” Lee said. “It’s beyond a content creation partnership. I come at things with a different perspective as an editor, and we have a great line of communication, whether talking about products or about people. I see this as a true partnership.”

The partnership comes as RéVive is casting a wider net. As reported, it also kicked off a series of pop-ups in key markets earlier this year. “We have a commitment to broadening the number of voices that speak to the brand and building up our authority,” said Elana Drell-Szyfer, RéVive’s chief executive officer. “We put together a scope of the areas we want to lean into, and they coincide with Michelle’s expertise…having an expert with a different perspective is a new angle for us.”

Lee also noted that credibility in skin care was key to how brands effectively cut through the noise in a crowded category. “RéVive has been around for 25 years as a leader in science, and the category itself has completely exploded,” she said. “Skin care has always been confusing, and that’s starting to change…there is a need right now for trustworthy, credible sources of information.”