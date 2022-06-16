Revlon Files For Bankruptcy

Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The beauty company, whose brands include namesake Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Almay, has been struggling with a hefty pile of debt (listed as $3.7 billion) that it spent much of 2020 renegotiating, which enabled it to avoid a more formal restructuring process then. But supply chain issues, soaring inflation and increased competition from the likes of The Estée Lauder Cos. and Coty Inc. and a plethora of digital start-ups have only exacerbated the situation, and these factors combined with loans coming up for renewal forced it to once again consider bankruptcy.

In the filing, Revlon stated that it is receiving a $575 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lender base, which in addition to the existing working capital facility, will provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations.

“Today’s filing will allow Revlon to offer our consumers the iconic products we have delivered for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” said Debra Perelman, Revlon’s president and chief executive officer. “Consumer demand for our products remains strong – people love our brands, and we continue to have a healthy market position. But our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand. By addressing these complex legacy debt constraints, we expect to be able to simplify our capital structure and significantly reduce our debt, enabling us to unlock the full potential of our globally recognized brands.”

Further explaining its supply chain issues, Revlon detailed that manufacturing facilities in Oxford, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, have reduced production significantly and will be required to shut down temporarily within two weeks due to a lack of inventory, while a factory in Mexico that supplies key products such as ColorSilk, fragrance and body mists has already temporarily closed due to lack of inventory.

“If the debtors are unable to acquire goods from the critical vendors to fulfill actual and projected orders to support the holiday season and for their [new product development] launches (which has already begun), the Debtors will experience a corresponding loss of revenues based on an inability to meet existing demand,” it added. “If the company cannot rapidly resume production, they will experience a loss of at least $87 million in committed holiday sales and $94 million in NPD sales in Q4 alone, that would be directly attributable to their inability to fulfill customer demand.”

The 90-year-old business is majority owned by MacAndrews & Forbes, run by Ronald Perelman, who said in 2020 that he’d been selling off assets — from companies to fine art. At the beginning of this year, he offloaded his opulent Lily Pond Lane mansion in East Hampton for $84 million. This was down from the original listing price of $115 million.

The total number of creditors are estimated to be between 10,001 and 25,000. The largest creditor is US Bank, National Association Global Corporate Trust Services, which is claiming $442.5 million. Revlon has listed its total assets as close to $2.4 billion.

According to the filing, none of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings, except Canada and the U.K. In particular, Elizabeth Arden UK Ltd., its main U.K. subsidiary, owes approximately $400,000 to its vendors and other unsecured creditors. In a filing requesting to keep paying critical vendors, the company cautioned that upon the commencement of U.S. chapter 11 proceedings for Elizabeth Arden UK, unsecured creditors may exercise remedies against it up to and including the winding up of Elizabeth Arden UK as an operating entity.