A new product from Revlon is rolling out to mass retailers this month, adorned with an EWG-verified seal.

The brand’s PhotoReady Prime Plus Perfecting Smoothing Primer, $13.99, is the first product by Revlon and by a legacy cosmetics brand in the mass market to receive the marker, which indicates the product is compliant with the standards of the Environmental Working Group, the lobbying organization focused on ingredient safety for consumer products.