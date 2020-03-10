By  on March 10, 2020

Revlon Inc. has gotten a lifeline — but it’s coming with a cost.

The business has found a way to restructure short-term debt, and in 2020, is implementing a restructuring plan that includes layoffs. Revlon said that 60 percent of the $200 million to $230 million that it hopes to save by the end of 2022 will be coming through headcount reductions in 2020.

