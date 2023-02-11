Skip to main content
Rihanna’s Best Beauty Looks Over The Years

In honor of Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl performance, here's a look back at the icon's evolution since she emerged onto the scene with her 2005 debut album, "Music of the Sun."

Rihanna attends the Met Gala, 2017.
Rihanna attends the Opening Ceremony RTW Spring 2014 show in New York.
Rihanna arrives at the 2010 Grammy Awards.
Rihanna arrives at the 2012 Grammy Awards.
Rihanna attends the winners walk during the 2014 CFDA fashion awards.
This Sunday, Rihanna will take to the Super Bowl LVII stage to make her long-awaited musical comeback.

The 34-year-old artist, Fenty Beauty founder and new mother has long been praised for her bold beauty looks and sartorial savvy (and was even the subject of her then-friend, now-boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s 2013 hit “Fashion Killa”).

Now, fans far and wide are eagerly anticipating Rihanna’s return to the stage during Sunday’s big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

From her colorful lip choices and cut-crease eye shadow looks, to her oft-dyed, cropped and upswept locks, Rihanna has never been one to shy away from an experimental beauty look.

In 2017, she leveraged her savvy in the category to found Fenty Beauty, which has been hailed as a pioneer in makeup inclusivity, and has been generating buzz leading up to the game with its limited edition Game Day Essentials collection, which features the brand’s makeup and skin care heroes in football-themed packaging.

Rihanna has been driving up interest through posts teasing the event and interviews, all while wearing major fashion labels. On Thursday, she did an interview with details of her planned show, and back in January, released a teaser video (wearing an Area jacket) that highlighted just how long it has been since she released an album.

In honor of Rihanna’s potential return (the much anticipated album is nowhere in sight, but the Super Bowl stage could make an impressive announcement setting), WWD is taking a look at some of the star’s best beauty looks over the years.

