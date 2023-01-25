RMS Beauty Bets on Lips With Liplights Launch

She might have a shiny new lip product, but don’t call Rose-Marie Swift a lip gloss girl.

“I’m not,” she said. “I find lip glosses a little tacky, they’re too shiny and they’re too sticky to work with. You can’t change them easily and I wanted a product that was a step down from your typical over-the-top gloss.”

Swift’s namesake brand RMS Beauty is zeroing in on the veteran makeup artist’s own pain point with its newest launch. Called Liplights, the three-in-one lip tint comes in seven shades and retails for $28 and will debut Wednesday on the brand’s website, as well as The Detox Market, Blue Mercury, Credo, QVC and Violet Grey.

Given the brand’s growth, expectations are high for the launch. “Our retail partners include Blue Mercury, Credo, QVC and Violet Grey, and they’ve all grown by triple digits. We’ve seen tremendous growth with those partners,” said David Olsen, chief executive officer of RMS Beauty, adding that the business overall grew 50 percent last year.

Olsen didn’t comment on sales for the lip launch, but industry sources expect it to reach $4 million at retail in its first year.

The new lip tints include peptides for a plumping effect, organic cocoa seed butter, shea butter and organic jojoba oil for added antioxidant and moisturizing benefits. The goal was to bring a shinier finish to Swift’s minimalist sensibilities. “These are the perfect sisters to our Eyelights, which have done amazing. This hydrates, volumizes and shines,” she said.

They also adjust to skin’s pH to “just give that little perk to your natural lips,” Swift said.

Olsen said double-duty products are part of what’s working for RMS. “If you look at everything Rose-Marie does, they multitask,” he said. “She was on QVC using a brow powder on her cheeks. Everything she does has multitasking benefits.”

Swift is the brand’s core influencer, especially given her résumé as a makeup artist for celebrities like Gisele Bündchen and Miranda Kerr. Olsen added that focusing more on influencer marketing and investing in out-of-home advertising has also given the brand more traction.

“Professionalizing the marketing has been something we’re focusing on as well with a 360-degree education,” he said, noting the marketing team has quadrupled in size since the brand’s acquisition by Highlander Partners in 2021. “We did outdoor advertising, wild postings, billboards, and we’ve done a lot more video. It’s showing off in the results, and we’ve been selling out of everything: our blush, our foundation, our highlights. We planned pretty aggressively and we destroyed all of those plans.”

He’s also “relentless about education,” given the product formats. “The brand is not intuitive when you walk up to it, and that’s because it was created by a makeup artist who uses it the way she thinks is best,” he said. “For the consumer it may be a little confusing, so we’ve had Rose-Marie be relentless about education, training everyone and making sure that education is there.”

The brand is also tapping AR for a try-on filter on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. “It’s interactive, social and community driven,” Olsen said.