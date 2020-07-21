At Qurate Retail Group, Rob Robillard has been promoted, and Bridget Love will be stepping in to lead beauty.

Robillard, vice president of integrated beauty merchandising, has been in the role since late 2017. He has been promoted to senior vice president to lead merchandising for QVC and HSN Home, home design and global sourcing and merchant operations. Robillard will transition to the role Aug. 3.

In the new job, he will lead merchandising across home categories including home innovations, electronics, culinary and home decor. He will also oversee the newly expanded design development and global sourcing program for the home division, as well as the merchandising operations team.

As head of beauty merchandising, Robillard developed and implemented the company’s beauty strategy across categories.

He will be succeeded by Love as QVC and HSN Beauty vice president, effective Aug. 3. Right now, Love leads beauty for HSN and is said to have increased the business.

Love has been with the company since 2003, and has moved up the chain, holding different roles within the group, including as director of apparel merchandising and as a buyer for sportswear.

QVC and HSN are both part of Qurate, which this year has faced business impacts due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the first quarter of the company’s fiscal year, sales were down 5 percent to $2.9 billion.

