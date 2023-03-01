Robertet Acquires Spanish Natural Aroma Products Processing Company

PARIS — Robertet Group has acquired Aroma Esencial, a Spanish company that specializes in processing natural aroma-related products, such as vetiver, patchouli, cedar and ylang-ylang.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The French fragrance- and flavors-maker said in a statement: “Aroma Escencial has a great deal of know-how, a high-end industrial tool for fractionation and molecular distillation, and a range of strategic products for the fine fragrance industry.

“This acquisition is fully in line with our desire to consolidate our position as world leader in natural aromatic ingredients and to strengthen our competitive advantage through a unique offering for our customers,” said Julien Maubert, director of Robertet’s raw materials division, in the statement.

Aroma Escencial is based in Girona, Spain.

Robertet was founded in Grasse, France, in 1850, and calls itself the world leader in natural products. The company remains controlled by the Maubert family.

“[It] is the only fragrance, flavor and ingredient company that is fully integrated throughout the entire creative process, from source to final fragrance or flavor,” Robertet said.

The company is present in more than 50 countries. It counts more than 2,000 employees and has in its portfolio more than 1,700 natural materials and products, which are developed in its 14 creation centers around the globe.

In 2021, its net sales exceeded 600 million euros of net sales, according to Robertet.