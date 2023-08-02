Roc Skincare, Sarah Jessica Parker Reboot Look Forward Project

Roc Skincare and Sarah Jessica Parker are rebooting their partnership.

The duo, which first collaborated last year on the Look Forward Project — an initiative to encourage optimism around aging — are giving the campaign another go.

Look Forward Project is based on findings of a study Roc conducted on attitudes toward aging, such as that 90 percent of women feel anxious about it. At the time the project was launched, Parker told WWD, “The headline for me about this is that it’s trying to have a conversation about not covering things up, or not being apologetic about the passing of time.”

A year later, that message resonates with her even more as she thinks about aging less. “I’m probably less concerned about [aging] than I was a year ago,” Parker said. “I just don’t summon the time and energy to be worried. And to hear a large skin care line say, ‘we don’t want you to, we’re not going to pretend that we’re changing this process of waking up another day,’ the relationship has been affirming, and it’s given me what I need.”

Parker is curating another gift set for the campaign’s second iteration, which includes a serum, an eye balm and an SPF moisturizer from the brand’s Revive + Glow range.

“What works for me has worked for a lot of women for decades at an affordable price point,” Parker said of her own routine, which includes those products. “Skin care isn’t this thing just for the rarified, like ‘I can’t touch it or I have to mortgage my house to pay for it.’ That’s complicated, that’s confusing, those 10 to 15 steps. I don’t know people in the real world that have time for it.”

The gift set accompanies a TikTok campaign called #BeARoC, a community care program with the nonprofit SeekHer, and a curriculum around optimism for 100 middle schools nationally.

Although the mission of the campaign hasn’t changed, this one is taking aim at younger consumers than before.

“We are trying to help educate people on the power of optimism; that has a significant impact on our health, happiness and longevity,” said Fernando Acosta, chief executive officer of Roc Skincare. “We started with age anxiety, and now, we’re extending that to our next generation.”

Acosta added that product development would follow suit with products also geared toward younger consumers, but declined to comment further.

“We did more research because we found out that the younger age groups are craving more education,” Acosta continued. “More than half of women felt they were not optimistic when growing up and wish they had been, while 80 percent of women believe we should have more resources and support to ensure our children learn how to incorporate optimism into their lives.”

He added that business has remained strong, having grown more than 25 percent year-over-year. “At the end, it’s just about delivering simpler communication for our consumers so that we can build trust,” he said.