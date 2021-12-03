Rock of Ages: The Beauty Band Makes Its Debut

It wasn’t all work and no play at the 2021 WWD Beauty CEO Summit.

Pete Born’s Mustache, a band comprised of five industry executives–slash–musicians and named after WWD’s former executive editor of beauty, made its debut at an after party sponsored by Klarna. The group was put together by Mike Indursky, founder and chief executive officer of Hear Me Raw, who’s been playing guitar since he was a teenager back in the Bronx and even had a Ramones tribute band while at Burt’s Bees called the Beemones. “I pushed for this for years and there was some risk,” said Indursky, about playing in front of a room full of his peers. “But we worked so hard and were so prepared, there was little, if any risk. Seeing everyone’s faces and them getting into it was such a blast.”

Pete Born’s Mustache also starred Alec Ginsberg, chief operating officer of C.O. Bigelow, on guitar and vocals; Ian Ginsberg, CEO of C.O. Bigelow, on drums; celebrity nail artist Deborah Lippmann, founder and CEO of her namesake company, on vocals, and Mitchell Kaneff, chairman and CEO of Arkay on bass and vocals. While the Ginsbergs had played with Kaneff in the past, this was the first time all five came together and the group practiced for months, with Kaneff, who’s also in three bands and recently raised over $1.3 million for the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation Luncheon, acting as bandleader.

The group’s set included “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by the Rolling Stones, “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt, and a mash-up of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” with “Give Up the Funk” by Parliament. And while everyone returned to their day jobs following the performance, don’t look for them to hang up the drumsticks soon. “Next for Pete Born’s Mustache is a world tour, but that might not be enough, so we’re negotiating with Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson to be the first rock band to play in space,” joked Indursky. “Otherwise Cosmoprof. But definitely WWD Beauty CEO Summit 2022!”