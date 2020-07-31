Quibi has tapped model and actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as the star of a new show.

The model and actress is starring in a six-episode installment on the platform, called “About Face.” Huntington-Whiteley joins the likes of brand founders and talents such as Huda Kattan, Kylie Jenner, Emily Weiss, Pony Syndrome, Sir John, and Jen Atkin on air, discussing business development and entrepreneurship.

The show launches on the recently launched platform on Aug. 10.

Huntington-Whiteley is not the first high-profile collaborator of the streaming service. Since its launch in April of this year, the platform, which specializes in short-form content under 10 minutes per episode, it has partnered with talent like Sophie Thatcher and Sasha Velour.

The platform is no stranger to fashion content, having past and current partners such as Alexander Wang, Visionnaire, and Denise Bidot.

The project has been in the works for a while: as reported by WWD, Huntington-Whiteley said late last year she would be doing a Quibi show following beauty entrepreneurs. The Quibi show is not her first foray into content creation. Her web site, Rose Inc., features both e-commerce and editorial content.

Huntington-Whiteley is an executive producer on the show, alongside Lily Berg. They are joined by Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Jane Lipsitz, Mark Landsman and Kim Ray of Alfred Street Industries, which has also produced “Chef’s Table” and “Project Runway.”

Huntington-Whiteley has experience in the brand side of beauty, too, having just begun this year as Hourglass’ first brand ambassador. Prior to that, she was the face of BareMinerals.

