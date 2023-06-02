Skip to main content
Runway of Dreams Foundation, Sephora Declare ‘It’s Time to Adapt’ Inclusivity With New Campaign

"This is the adaptive fashion revolution," the campaign says.

The Runway of Dreams Foundation's "It's Time to Adapt" campaign, presented by Sephora.
Nonprofit organization Runway of Dreams is amplifying its call for inclusivity with its first campaign, the “Campaign for Inclusion.”

Presented by Sephora and shot in Miami, the campaign highlights brands such as Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Target, Kohl’s and other 2023 Corporate Partners of the nonprofit who create products and apparel that are inclusive of people with disabilities.

Models featured in the campaign include Shaquem Griffin, the first football player with a disability to be drafted to the NFL; content creators Yarelbys Tua and Emily Rowley; musician Alvaro Alcocer; Special Olympics golfer Daniel Steele, and beauty influencer Steffi G.

“It’s time to adapt the way we think of inclusivity,” Rowley says at the start of the video.

“It’s about adapting our attitudes — the way we view fashion, the way we view beauty; adapting the way we view ourselves, and feeling like we’ve truly been seen,” Griffin continues.

Founded in 2014 by Mindy Scheier, whose son Oliver has muscular dystrophy, Runway of Dreams partners with brands and hosts fashion shows around the country aiming to uplift people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities are the largest minority on the planet,’ Scheier said in a statement. “We are reframing perceptions of disability by showing the importance of disability representation with the brands committed to true inclusion, and specifically highlighting adaptive and universally designed apparel and footwear. This first campaign takes the foundation’s impact from the runway to the world of content-driven media campaigns.”  

