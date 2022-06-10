Sabrina Carpenter Teams With Scent Beauty for Perfume Launch

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter has joined forces with omnichannel fragrance developer Scent Beauty to release her first fragrance.

Infused with notes of vanilla, marshmallow, sugar and chantilly cream, and packaged in a pink bottle modeled after the shape of a chocolate bar, the scent is appropriately named Sweet Tooth.

“I was always labeled a sweet tooth growing up, because I’m obsessed with chocolate — anyone that knows me knows that,” said Carpenter.

After shelving a song of the same title years ago, Carpenter’s first foray into fragrance emerged as the perfect occasion to at last put it to use. Developed in partnership with Firmenich, the fragrance seeks to strike a balance between sweetness and sophistication.

“It’s young, it’s fun — it will resonate with not just her fans, but, I think, all consumers looking for a beautiful fragrance,” said Steve Mormoris, chief executive officer of Scent Beauty.

The discovery-size fragrance is available for purchase for $9.95 at scentbeauty.com starting June 10. The full sizes will follow in September, priced at $29 and $49 for 30-ml. and 75-ml., respectively, and will be available on the company’s website and at J.C. Penney, Amazon and Walgreens, as well as other major retailers in the U.S., Canada and Germany.

You May Also Like

Scent Beauty did not comment on sales expectations, but industry sources estimate the full-size fragrance will do $15 million in retail sales in its first year on the market.

“Scent Beauty’s mission is to grow its market share by creating exciting, relevant brands,” said Mormoris of why the brand sought to tap Carpenter, who also frequents the screen in addition to singing, most recently having starred in Netflix’s “Tall Girl 2,” for a collaboration.

“I’ve always said my favorite scents were campfire and vanilla,” said Carpenter of her inspiration for the fragrance. “We made this perfect combination of the two by using ingredients that, for me, are reminiscent of those scents, and just really complement the bottle well.”

The fragrance is the first beauty product collaboration for Carpenter, who said she was drawn to the opportunity as a chance to employ her creativity in a way that transcends her typical outlets for self-expression, while also cultivating her passion for beauty.

Since its launch in 2019 as a subsidiary of Edge Beauty, Scent Beauty has released fragrances in partnership with a number of artists, including Dolly Parton, Cher, Sam Edelman and the Suarez Sisters.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

The 100 Greatest Fragrances of All Time

How to Apply Perfume for a Long-Lasting Scent

Dries Van Noted Dives Into Fragrance, Beauty