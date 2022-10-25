Saie Taps Beauty Brands for The Every Body Campaign

Nearly 40 beauty brands have found a new cause to rally for.

The Every Body Campaign, masterminded by Saie founder and chief executive officer Laney Crowell, is a collective effort of 37 beauty brands to raise money for SisterSong, a national organization that “supports the people impacted the most by abortion bans,” Crowell told WWD.

Each brand will repackage a bestselling product in a green outer carton to sell on the campaign’s website, which launches Tuesday. One hundred percent of proceeds from each product will be donated to SisterSong. According to the organization’s website, it “[draws] thousands into the movement” and “[builds] the skills of mid-career activists,” as well as “mobilizing a large base of women of color and allies in rapid-response online and in-person action.”

The participating brands include Alpyn Beauty, By/Rosie Jane, Caliray, E.l.f. Cosmetics, Fable & Mane, Freck Beauty, Furtuna Skin, Glow Recipe, Hatch Mama Beauty, Herbivore Botanicals, The Inkey List, Iris&Romeo, Josie Maran, Jouer Cosmetics, Kate McLeod, Keys Soulcare, Kinfield, Kopari, Live Tinted, Make Beauty, Maude, Megababe, Mented Cosmetics, Nécessaire, Nette, The Nue Co., The Outset, Pacifica, Phlur, Prose, Saie, Tenoverten, Topicals, Veracity, Versed, W3ll People and Youth to the People.

“I don’t believe in competition, there’s such an incredible power in numbers that comes from collaborating,” Crowell said. “The Every Body campaign has become the largest reproductive justice campaign the beauty industry has ever had and I was just so excited by brands’ reactions when I approached them with this crazy idea. It was a resounding ‘yes’ pretty much across the board.”

The combined reach of the brands’ Instagram accounts reaches 13.8 million followers, while their TikTok followings reach 2.4 million. The influencers tapped for the campaign have a combined following of 255 million, and the brands’ founders reach 28.3 million on Instagram.

“The reach is going to be big. It honestly has nothing to do with competition, it has to do with making real change, and we’re able to make real change together,” Crowell continued. The timing of the campaign also has to do with the midterm elections, which take place Nov. 8. “Our hope is not just to raise funds and raise awareness, but to make the conversation around the midterms huge.”

Crowell said the significance behind the green outer cartons was “inspired by the green bandanas and green smoke that have been present throughout the abortion demonstrations, and that green started in Argentina. It’s a symbol of hope, health and life…all of these brands are global brands, this is a global issue, and we’re standing together in global solidarity.”