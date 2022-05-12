Saks Fifth Avenue Brings Injectables In-store

Saks Fifth Avenue is going deeper into beauty services, starting with injectables.

The retailer is rolling out a partnership with New York-based Skinney Medspa to bring medical-grade services to its Manhattan flagship, with the program expected to roll out to Bal Harbour in Miami, and Houston. The menu will include Botox, dermal fillers and AquaGold upon launch on May 19.

Prices will start at $300 per area for Botox, and filler starts at $450 per half-syringe, although new clients are being offered $50 off of their first Botox treatments, and a limited-time launch offer knocks $100 off the bill.

Currently, the medical spa’s satellite locations in Saks have two treatment rooms, with staffs ranging in size from two to four employees. Adriana Martino, one of the company’s cofounders, said that the satellite locations “did really, really well.” The company is also hiring nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants to administer the injectable treatments.

The locations currently offer body services, which are Skinney Medspa’s bread and butter. “We’re very known for body contouring, we’re the top provider in New York state and second in the country for Coolsculpting. We offer injectables, and we expanded more into them in the fourth quarter of last year,” said Lindsay Malachowski, Skinney Medspa’s chief operating officer. “We’re now approved to offer injectables in New York City and in Houston, and Miami will follow.”

Martino added that the partnership made sense given the client overlap between Skinney Medspa and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“You can go around the corner and buy a Tom Ford Lipstick after your treatment,” Martino said. “It’s convenient because Saks is an elevated brand, and we’re an elevated med spa, and we share the same client.”

A report from the Aesthetic Society noted that non-surgical procedures using neurotoxins such as Botox numbered over 3.4 million last year in women, and over 155,000 in men. Forty-one percent of those procedures were in clients aged 36 to 50.

Saks joins a growing list of retailers driving trips with beauty services. Last year, Nordstrom introduced injectables to its Beauty Haven offerings in New York, in partnership with Dr. Dennis Gross, as well as HydraFacial facials and Cowshed body services.

