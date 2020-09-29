Sally Beauty Holdings has acquired a Canadian professional beauty products business as it eyes expansion in the country.

Sally Beauty’s Beauty Systems Group subsidiary has acquired La Maison Ami-Co. Inc., which is based in Quebec. Through the deal, Sally is buying the company’s 10 stores, adding 17 direct sales consultants and taking over exclusive distribution rights for several professional brands in the region, including Wella Professional, Goldwell and Oribé.

Sally’s Beauty Systems group already has 122 professional wholesale CosmoProf and Chalut stores in Canada. The company said the acquisition will help it to further expand Quebec operations and increase professional offerings in its existing store network.

“This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to gain additional exclusive distribution rights of professional hair color and care brands and should further strengthen BSG’s position in Canada while adding synergies between the Chalut and La Maison Ami-Co operations,” said Mark Spinks, president of Beauty Systems Group in a statement.

Sally also recently launched e-commerce in Canada with a site that sells 4,100 stockkeeping units, and offers shortened delivery times via the ship-from-store option.

Sally’s expansion in Canada comes as Ulta Beauty, a more consumer-centric beauty retailer, paused plans to open in the country.

