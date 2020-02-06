By  on February 6, 2020

Sally Beauty sales slipped in the quarter ended Dec. 31, which the retailer attributed to a shorter holiday season.

The beauty retailer’s net sales dipped about 1 percent in the quarter, to $980.2 million. Net earnings dropped 19 percent year-over-year, to $53.2 million. The company attributed that dip to fewer sales, gross margin contraction from “technology issues” and increased wage and marketing expenses.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers