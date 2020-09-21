Influencer Sarah Cheung is getting into the business of beauty tools.

Cheung is launching Sacheu Beauty, a company created in partnership with brand incubator Gloss Ventures and Third Act Ventures, the entertainment holding company that is also behind Hairitage by YouTuber Mindy McKnight. On Sept. 25, Sacheu Beauty will debut with two products — a facial roller and a gua sha tool, both made of stainless steel and priced at $34.99 — via its direct-to-consumer platform.

Cheung, who grew up in Hong Kong and is now based in Toronto, said she chose to launch with facial tools “because it’s a staple in Chinese beauty.”

“I have seen [facial rollers become] popular in the last couple of years, but I see it marked up way beyond what it’s supposed to be,” she said. “It’s also used in a way that doesn’t really understand the mechanisms of it.”

Cheung has more than 700,000 YouTube subscribers, nearly 285,000 Instagram followers and an engagement rate of 11 percent, according to Lori Puzon, talent manager at Select Management Group, the parent company of Third Act Ventures.

“Content creators like Sarah act like a modern-day QVC, where audiences can follow product demos, and then have the product readily available to them through these direct-to-consumer brands,” Puzon said.

Sacheu Beauty will expand beyond facial tools, though there is no concrete timeline for when. A sexual abuse survivor, Cheung is choosing to donate a percentage of Sacheu Beauty’s sales to Futures Without Violence, a nonprofit that aims to end violence perpetrated toward women and children.

“I wanted to work with an association like that because of my history experiencing abuse,” Cheung said. “I didn’t hear a lot of stories about people who were able to come back from that because it’s such a taboo topic — especially within the Asian community. I wanted people to know that even if they went through domestic violence, sexual violence, they are able to come back from that and create a better life for themselves.”

