Savannah Sachs Departs Tula

Savannah Sachs, skin care brand Tula’s chief executive officer, is departing the company.

Her resignation is effective Aug. 22, P&G Beauty confirmed.

“It’s with mixed emotion that I’m sharing after five incredible years with Tula Skincare I’ve decided to move on and find my next adventure,” Sachs wrote in a LinkedIn post Tuesday night. “I’ll be excited to watch Tula continue to grow from afar and want to thank Colin Walsh for helping out as Tula’s interim CEO as I wrap up my final weeks here and all of our Procter & Gamble partners for supporting me.”

Walsh is the second head of P&G’s specialty beauty division. He joined P&G from Ouai, which P&G acquired in 2021, and succeeds P&G veteran Chris Heiert, who is retiring this month.

P&G acquired Tula in early 2022, and the brand sits within P&G’s specialty beauty division. It was the third in a rapid fire of deals from P&G as it looked to build out the division, also including Farmacy and Ouai. The division also houses First Aid Beauty, which P&G bought in 2018.

“It’s rare that multiple acquired brands join a business at the same time, and it’s been a pleasure to see how all of our CEOs collaborate, learn from and support each other. Now, with this new transition, this is even more important,” said P&G Beauty CEO Alex Keith on a separate LinkedIn post addressing the shuffle. “Savannah, thank you for everything you’ve done for Tula across the past five years. You’ve created a terrific, beloved brand and built an organization that constantly strives for excellence in everything they do.”

At the time of the deal, Tula net sales were estimated to be around $150 million for 2021. The brand was early to the microbiome skin care trend that has since taken off.