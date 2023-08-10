EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez to Host Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in L.A.

Selena Gomez will host her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit on Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

Titled “A Night of Radiance & Reflection,” the event will take place at Nya Studios in Hollywood. Gomez will host 350 guests, with an appearance by her “Only Murders in the Building” costar, Emmy-winning actor Martin Short, and Grammy-nominated music producer Marshmello. “Additional performers and entertainment will be announced at a later date,” noted the company, adding, “The event will draw guests in a call to action around youth mental health and will be a night of levity, community, and inspiration supporting the Rare Impact Fund.”

Aligning with Rare Beauty’s mission to impact, the Rare Impact Fund is a nonprofit affiliate working to expand mental health awareness and services, particularly in underserved communities. It was created in 2020 with the goal of raising $100 million in a decade. One percent of all Rare Beauty sales are donated to the fund, which also collects support from the Rare Beauty community, corporate partners and philanthropic foundations, among others. All tickets support the Rare Impact Fund and are available at rareimpactfund.org/rare-impact-benefit/.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez, actor-singer and founder of Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, said in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

The fund currently supports 23 organizations globally. “To date, the Rare Impact Fund has directly impacted more than 740,000 young people, 10,000 teachers and administrators, and 367 educational systems,” according to Rare Beauty.

Elyse Cohen, vice president of social impact and inclusion at Rare Beauty, and president of the Rare Impact Fund, said: “We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit, an evening filled with inspiration and purpose. This event will highlight the importance of supporting youth mental health and raise funds for the incredible organizations providing critical mental health tools and resources for young people around the world. With the support of our partners, donors and community, we hope to further our mission to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and increase access to mental health services and education.”