Selena Gomez is gearing up to launch her highly anticipated makeup brand, Rare Beauty.

The beauty world got word of Gomez’s venture in July, when reports showed she filed a trademark for a beauty brand at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She revealed in an Instagram video on Feb. 4 that the makeup and skin-care brand was called Rare Beauty and would launch this summer.

“Being rare is about being comfortable,” she said in the video. “I’ve stopped trying to be perfect, I just want to be me. I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and start embracing our uniqueness. You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare beauty isn’t about how other people see you. It’s about how you see yourself.”

Rare Beauty’s launch comes at a busy time for the musician. Gomez recently teamed with HBO Max for a pandemic-themed cooking show, called “Selena + Chef” where she learns how to cook from world-famous chefs. She also released the music video for her new song “Ice Cream,” which she made in collaboration with K-pop group, Blackpink.

Gomez is the latest celebrity to launch their own beauty brand, joining the likes of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Lady Gaga, among others.

From what kinds of products the brand offers to its mental health initiatives, here is everything you need to know about Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty makeup brand.

View Gallery Related Gallery Fashion and Tennis: A Photographic History from the Fairchild Archive

When does Rare Beauty launch?

Rare Beauty is launching on Sept. 3.

What kind of products does Rare Beauty offer?

Rare Beauty is launching with roughly 20 stockkeeping units, mainly in the color cosmetics category. The most talked about products in the brand’s launch collection are the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, which are both launching with 48 shades.

The brand is also offering liquid eyeliner, liquid blush, tinted lip balm, liquid highlighter, matte liquid lipstick and brow gel.

Rare Beauty has a few skin-care options, including blotting paper, face primer and face mist.

How is Rare Beauty different than other celebrity beauty brands?

Rare Beauty’s marketing focuses on self-acceptance, confidence and embracing everyone’s unique qualities.

“Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance and mental health,” a post on the brand’s Instagram reads. “We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world.”

To build on this, the brand launched its #WeAreRare campaign where it called on fans to join its community and share what makes them rare. Rare Beauty later shared a few of these submissions on its Instagram page.

Is Rare Beauty giving back to its community?

The brand said on July 22 it was launching the Rare Impact Fund, a $100 million initiative that aims to help increase access to mental health resources over the next 10 years. Additionally, the brand has created the Rare Beauty Mental Health Council, which is comprised of mental health experts and professionals that will help the brand in its impact goals.

“We created the Rare Impact Fund to help tackle the epidemic of chronic loneliness by helping people gain access to mental health services and support, with a focus on underserved communities,” a post on the brand’s Instagram reads.

One percent of annual sales will go directly to the fund. The brand is also working with other philanthropic partners to work toward its goal.

Rare Beauty also has a list of mental health resources accessible on its web site.

What is the price range for Rare Beauty?

Rare Beauty’s products range in price from $5 for a blotting paper refill to $29 for the foundation.

Where will Rare Beauty be sold?

Rare Beauty will be available at Sephora and the retailer’s web site, as well as on rarebeauty.com.

Read more here:

What to Know About Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Line

Jennifer Lopez Is Making a Beauty Brand

Tula Teams With Shawn Johnson for First Celebrity Partnership

WATCH: Baking Your Face With Huda Kattan