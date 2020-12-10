Selena Gomez / Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez was one of the industry newcomers to win out at the 2020 Beauty Inc Awards, which took place virtually on Thursday. Gomez, the multihyphenate entrepreneur behind Rare Beauty, joined beauty’s biggest disruptors of the year at the awards. Other winners included Byredo’s foray into makeup, Sharon Chuter of Uoma Beauty for her founding of Pull Up for Change, and the Estée Lauder Cos. for its social responsibility initiatives.

Here are all the winners of the 2020 Beauty Inc Awards.

Start-up of the Year: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Changemaker of the Year: Sharon Chuter, founder and chief executive officer, Uoma Beauty

The Social Responsibility Award: The Estée Lauder Cos.

Launch of the Year: Byredo Makeup

Newcomer of the Year: Stéphane Rinderknech, chief executive officer, L’Oréal USA

Sustainability Initiative of the Year: P&G Beauty for Responsible Beauty

Newsmaker of the Year: E.l.f. Beauty

The Wellness Award: The Honey Pot Co.

Breakthrough Brand of the Year: Youth to the People

Transformational Deal of the Year: Puig and Charlotte Tilbury

