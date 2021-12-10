Sephora Picks Accelerate Brands for 2022 Cohort

Sephora has unveiled the brands that will go through the Sephora Accelerate program in 2022.

The program will continue to focus on founders of color, who will go through a several-month program that includes educational sessions and access to other founders and beauty executives.

“We are committed to ensuring that the brands and products found at Sephora represent all the colors, races and ethnicities that make up America, effectively building a beauty community to which everyone feels they belong,” said Priya Venkatesh, senior vice president of merchandising, skin care and hair, Sephora. “To do so, it’s important that brand founders of all backgrounds have the opportunity and resources they need to grow their businesses and thrive. Through the Accelerate program, Sephora is committed to giving founders the long-term mentorship, access to market and scale they need to truly accelerate growth, with the program serving as a springboard for nascent brands to become visible, viable, stable, and financially solvent.”

Next year, the Accelerate cohort will include: Basma Hameed and Parisa Durrani, founders of makeup brand Basma Beauty; Fara Homidi, founder of sustainable beauty line Fara Homidi; Selah Lemon, founder of fragrance brand House of Foster; Nisha Phatak and Madhu Punjabi, cofounders of clinical skin care line Lion Pose; Rimah Husain, founder of hair-removal brand Kempt; Sravya Adusumilli, founder of botanical beauty line Mango People; Carolina Contreras, founder of curly hair brand Miss Rizos; Kiku Chaudhuri, cofounder of hair line Shaz & Kiks; Krys Lunardo, founder of skin care line Sistine; and Scarlett Rocourt, founder of hair brand Wonder Curl.

You May Also Like

For more from WWD.com, see: