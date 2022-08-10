Sephora Announces Virtual Return of Sephoria, Gamified Beauty Experience

Sephoria is back.

Taking place virtually for the second year in a row, Sephora’s immersive beauty playground, Sephoria: House of Beauty, will occur on Sept. 18 and is now open for registration on the Sephora website.

For the first time since the event’s inauguration in 2018, registration is also open to those living outside of the U.S., with consumers in Canada, Spain, France and Italy all being able to take part in the experience this year.

The event will feature an interactive beauty “house” consisting of different rooms that users can explore while engaging with brand founders, learning about Sephora’s popular offerings and connecting with other users and talent through the platform’s live-chat feature.

U.S. attendees will also be able to accrue Beauty Insider points while playing interactive games, and this year’s event will include a Proof of Attendance Protocol, which can be redeemed upon entering the hub and added to crypto wallets for free for metaverse immersion.

More than 35 beauty brands taking part in the event will be dispersed in various rooms throughout the “house,” including a spa, sun room and la sala (or the family room, which will highlight BIPOC and Latine beauty brands) for users to interact with and view exclusive content from.

Among the participating brands are Tatcha, Yves Saint Laurent, JLo Beauty, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Crown Affair, Charlotte Tilbury, Too Faced and Maison Margiela “Replica.”

“Following a successful virtual event last year, we are thrilled to bring Sephoria back again this year to even more visitors from around the globe,” said Jessica Stacey, senior vice president of external communications and experiential marketing at Sephora, in a statement. “We have enhanced experiences to ensure Sephoria is the most interactive and inclusive virtual event for the Sephora community.”

Event attendees will also be able to purchase a curated Experience Kit for $50, which will include exclusive Sephoria merchandise as well as travel- and full-size beauty products.