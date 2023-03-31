Sephora Appoints New Global Chief Human Resources Officer

PARIS — A change is afoot in Sephora’s global chief human resources officer position. Maria Farrow, who has held the role for four years, will retire and be succeeded by Sandra Rimbot, currently group director of talent management at parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, according to an internal memo seen by WWD.

The memo was signed jointly by Chris de Lapuente, present and chief executive officer of LVMH Selective Retailing, and Guillaume Motte, president and CEO of Sephora.

The executive change will be effective on Monday.

“Maria has planned this decision for some time, in order to dedicate more time to her family who lives outside of France, and for other passions,” the memo stated.

De Lapuente and Motte wrote that Farrow has played a significant role at Sephora and led its HR through some challenging times.

“COVID[-19] stood out as a moment when HR really stepped up and led from the front, at a time when none of us knew what was going to happen the next day,” they continued. “Our HR organization demonstrated courage and great empathy, and because of their dedication and hard work, we came through it stronger than we were before.”

The executives highlighted some global initiatives rolled out under Farrow, including My Sephora Career, the introduction of the global employee value proposition and most recently Sephora’s global corporate and career website, the retailer’s first worldwide platform.

They also lauded her for leaving a legacy of collaboration and of breaking down silos.

Rimbot, who will report to Motte and becomes part of Sephora’s global leadership team, has spent almost 30 years in HR positions at LVMH, Moët Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug and — prior to that — Disneyland Paris.

Before joining Sephora, Farrow served as HR officer at LVMH Beauty for six years and vice president HR EMEA for Kellogg Company for four years. The executive spent more than 23 years at Procter & Gamble, according to her LinkedIn profile.