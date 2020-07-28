Artemis Patrick has been promoted to a global role at Sephora where she will work to grow brands on a worldwide scale.

Patrick will be taking on the newly created role — executive vice president, global chief merchandising officer — as of Aug. 1. She will report to Chris de Lapuente, president and chief executive officer of Sephora worldwide, and continue to report to Jean-André Rougeot, ceo of Sephora Americas, for her North America merchandising responsibilities.

Patrick, who has been with the company for 14 years, is known for shaping major categories at Sephora, including indie fragrances and clean beauty. In her role, she will lead strategic planning with Sephora’s teams to “identify, fast-track and develop multiyear growth plans for new and exclusive brands within the Sephora portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

“Artemis is a fantastic merchant and an exemplary leader in the beauty industry,” de Lepuente said in a statement. “She has an extraordinary eye for product and a highly tuned instinct for what’s coming next. Her expertise in the beauty market is unparalleled. Her focus in this key role will be to accelerate global expansion of exclusive and differentiated brands to further develop and expand Sephora’s prestige beauty leadership.”

Patrick worked her way up through the company as senior vice president and general manager of Sephora inside J.C. Penney, and as vice president of e-commerce merchandising for sephora.com.

Her promotion comes after Sephora U.S. restructured, cutting 117 jobs and saying it would create 132 new ones. The company said it had been reviewing its corporate structure for “over a year” as it looked to maneuver through a rapidly changing environment, but that the pandemic required an acceleration of that plan.

