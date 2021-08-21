Sephora Brings Back Sephoria, Flannels to Host Virtual Festival

As the pandemic ebbs and flows, brands and retailers are proving that virtual events are a constant in their marketing strategies.

Sephora is bringing back Sephoria in its first virtual iteration on Sept. 18. Now called Sephoria: Virtual House of Beauty, it will include players such as Danessa Myricks, Patrick Ta, Shani Darden, Jackie Aina, Hyram Yarbro and Jonathan Van Ness, among others. It is the first festival from the retailer since 2019.

Other experiences will include virtual photo booths, virtual games with the opportunity to win Sephora merchandise and workouts courtesy of Obé Fitness.

Attendees can register for free at sephoria2021.com, and two separate experience boxes are available to purchase for $40 each. The former includes full-size products from Rare Beauty, Danessa Myricks Beauty, Amika and The Inkey List; the second includes full-size items from Tatcha, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Saie, Item Beauty and Selfless by Hyram.

“In 2021, we felt it was important to have a moment of joy with our clients and we’ve worked hard to re-create the special Sephoria environment our clients know and love by delivering an unmatched virtual experience that they can enjoy free, from anywhere. We look forward to welcoming back clients into the (virtual) world of Sephoria,” said Deborah Yeh, chief marketing officer at Sephora, in a statement to WWD.

Among other players in the virtual events space is Flannels Beauty, which is hosting a four-day virtual festival. It is the first time Flannels has produced a beauty festival, and each day will feature a master class with a different beauty entrepreneur. It is part of the retailer’s larger strategic play for the beauty consumer, having just launched beauty last month.

The participants include makeup artist and brand founder Patrick Ta, skin care brand founder Irene Forte, Morphe director of artistry Nicole Faulkner and Flannels Beauty Ambassador Jamie Genevieve.

Wander Beauty has also announced the first National Baggage Claim Day. In celebration of the brand’s best-selling Baggage Claim Eye Masks, which the brand has sold over 13 million pairs of worldwide, it is streaming a live giveaway from the Allure Store in New York of a year’s supply of the masks. It is also releasing exclusive sizes of the products with retail partners such as Nordstrom.

As previously reported by WWD, QVC/HSN is also bringing back Beauty Bash in its first digital format. It will take place on Sept. 18, and includes speakers such as Josie Maran, Katie Sturino and State Of founder Stacy London.

“Our panels will cover important topics like clean beauty and inclusivity,” said Bridget Love, vice president and general merchandise manager of beauty merchandising at QVC and HSN, to WWD. “We’ll hear from the beauty founders about beauty at any age, beauty disruptors, as well as new brands you should know. There will also be giveaways throughout the event.”

