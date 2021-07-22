Sephora has unveiled its Clean + Planet Positive program, an offshoot of its Clean program.

The announcement confirms WWD’s exclusive report in June about the then-rumored program, which will kick off with anchor brands such as Caudalie, Farmacy, Youth to the People, Tata Harper and Herbivore.

Among the newly banned ingredients are chemical sunscreen ingredient octinoxate, perfluorochemicals and synthetic fragrance components.

