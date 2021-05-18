Shopping with Sephora can soon take place on .

The beauty retailer has partnered with Live Shopping for a virtual event that will take place Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

Those who tune in will be able to shop Sephora’s seasonal “must-haves” on the Sephora Facebook page, the company said. Customers will be able to purchase items directly from the livestream by tapping on them and checking out.

Livestreaming as a means of beauty shopping has been popular in China for years, but only started to trickle into the U.S. market during the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept shoppers at home.

Sephora ramped up digital offerings during the pandemic, and built out a digital storefront on Instagram that allowed customers to shop directly from Sephora’s Instagram Feed and Stories. Sephora Americas chief executive officer Jean-André Rougeot recently said Sephora North America is the second-largest beauty website in the world with nearly $3 billion in online sales, behind Tmall in China.

Sephora has also been plotting a brick-and-mortar expansion through a major partnership with Kohl’s Corp., and more freestanding stores.

In an August interview, Rougeot said: “We have to drive traffic to both our stores and to our web site, and then when we’ve got the traffic, we need to engage them in a way that they’re going to come back to us and we become their beauty retailer of choice.”

