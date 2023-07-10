Sephora to Bring Immersive Sephoria Event to New York This Fall

Sephoria is coming to New York.

The live ticketed event hosted by Sephora — which debuted in 2018 in Los Angeles and has been held virtually the past two years — will return in-person on Sept. 29 and 30 at New York’s Skylight at Essex Crossing venue.

More than 50 brands will participate in the event, including TikTok-loved Sol de Janeiro, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Tom Ford and Danessa Myricks Beauty, marking the event’s most robust lineup to date.

“A goal of ours is always to engage new clients and celebrate those who’ve been on the journey with us, and [Sephoria] is a great opportunity for us to do just that,” said Jessica Stacey, senior vice president, external communications, event and experiential marketing at Sephora.

Aiming to celebrate the diversity of Sephora’s beauty community and highlight the retailer’s cross-category offerings, Sephoria will entail exclusive content, surprise guests and an interactive environment that is “unique, playful and social media-forward,” Stacey said. For those unable to attend in-person, a virtual gaming experience will open on Sept. 29 in which users can create personalized avatars, socialize and collect a free NFT.

The event aims to draw 6,000 in-person attendees and more than 20,000 virtual participants across global markets.

“The vision for Sephoria is very much anchored in and inspired by the core values Sephora has as a company. We’re constantly looking for new and exciting ways to immerse clients in culture-shaping experiences that celebrate diversity, drive goodwill, surprise and delight and highlight Sephora’s differentiated product assortment,” Stacey said.

Tickets for the in-person Sephoria event cost $99 for the Silver Key tier and $349 for the Gold Key tier. Registration opens July 18 for Sephora Rouge members and July 20 for all others.