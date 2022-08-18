Sephora Is Expanding Into All Kohl’s Stores

Sephora will be expanding its presence to all of Kohl’s 1,100-plus nationwide locations.

The retailers have been expanding their partnership — where Sephora operates a shop-in-shop inside of Kohl’s locations — gradually. It started in 2021 with the opening of 200 shops-in-shop; the retailers added nearly 400 additional doors this summer; and now, the two plan to go even bigger, exceeding the initial goal of 850 doors by 2023.

“Sephora at Kohl’s provides our customers with easier access to prestige beauty, and the partnership has brought in new, younger and more diverse customers to Kohl’s,” said Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of how our companies have come together so seamlessly to create a truly unprecedented and unique in-store experience.”

In a statement released this morning, the retailers detailed the mutual benefits of the partnership, with Kohl’s projecting that Sephora at Kohl’s will grow to achieve $2 billion in annual sales by 2025.

You May Also Like

Kohl’s also said it has acquired more than 1 million new customers since launching the partnership in August 2021.

With more than 125 brands included in the partnership, top-selling players at Sephora at Kohl’s include Sephora Collection, Sol de Janeiro, Nars, Fenty Beauty, Olaplex, Too Faced and Charlotte Tilbury, the latter of which will expand its assortment in the coming weeks in light of its strong performance.

Six additional brands signed on in 2022, which were: Versace, Murad, Clarins, Living Proof, Jack Black and Voluspa.

“At Sephora, our mission continues to be welcoming more people into the prestige beauty community, and we are achieving exactly that,” said Jean-André Rougeot, president and chief executive officer, Sephora Americas, in a statement. “The reality is that one-year results are very encouraging, but this is just the beginning.”

Given the category’s momentum among Sephora at Kohl’s consumers, the partnership also plans to delve further into fragrance in the near term, and will amplify its men’s grooming offerings.