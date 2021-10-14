Sephora Is Now Offering 2-Hour Delivery

Sephora is expanding its same-day delivery possibilities with a new two-hour delivery option.

The beauty retailer said almost half of its customers in a client survey said same-day delivery was one of their top three delivery methods.

Shoppers will be able to place orders online, and in-store Sephora beauty advisers will fulfill them and send them to be delivered via courier. The service costs $6.95. Orders placed before 4 p.m. in most cities and suburbs will be delivered that day, but orders place after 4 p.m. would be delivered the following day, according to Sephora. The two-hour window is not guaranteed, according to a spokeswoman for the retailer.

The retailer also has buy online, pick up in store options, and a Live Beauty Help shopping tool meant to assist with online purchases.

Adding the two-hour delivery option is one of many moves Sephora has made as the retailer competes in the ever-changing beauty landscape. Recently, Sephora partnered with Kohl’s Corp. to open 850 shops-in-shop, and has committed to adding more Black-owned beauty brands to its offering. It also created a virtual version of its festival, Sephoria.

Sephora has also looked to ramp up its presence in new markets, including the U.K., with the acquisition of Feelunique.

