Sephora is planning to open 260 stores in 2021, the beauty retailer’s largest U.S. store expansion to date.

The new stores will be a combination of 60 freestanding Sephora stores and 200 Sephora at Kohl’s locations. In a statement, Sephora said the move indicates its “confidence” in brick-and-mortar retail, despite increases in e-commerce sales during the pandemic.

Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora Americas chief executive officer, recently said Sephora’s online sales in North America were nearing $3 billion.

New freestanding Sephora locations have begun to open this month, with stores planned across the Pacific Northwest, Florida, Texas, Los Angeles and Nashville, Tenn. Sephora said the new stores will feature “sleek architectural and visual design” and “new lighting enhancements.”

Sephora at Kohl’s will open 200 stores in 30 different states this year. Shops-in-shop are planned for Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Minneapolis, Ohio and Wisconsin, the retailer said. Each location will take up about 2,500 square feet, and is meant to bring the Sephora experience into Kohl’s with more than 100 makeup, skin care, hair and fragrance lines. The full assortment for Sephora at Kohl’s has not yet been released, but The Ordinary, a cult skin care brand, confirmed recently it will be in the locations.

Sephora said it will also continue rolling out its omnichannel approach, with buy online, pick up in-store available at all Sephora freestanding store locations by April. Previously, Sephora had offered a reserve online, pick up in-store option.

Sephora at Kohl’s locations will also offer in-store pick up and drive-up ordering. The two inked a partnership in December that includes a total of 850 Sephora at Kohl’s locations over the next three years. Similarly, Ulta Beauty signed a deal to open shops-in-shop in Target.

