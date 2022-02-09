Sephora Creates Global Chief Digital Officer Position

PARIS – Sephora has named Marc Abergel global chief digital officer.

In the newly created position, the seasoned executive joins the prestige beauty retailer’s global leadership team and reports to Martin Brok, president and chief executive officer of Sephora.

Abergel has held business, consulting and full-scale transformation roles at brands including Apple, Tencent, Deloitte Digital and The Lego Group, according to Sephora.

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned company said Abergel will set and roll out Sephora’s digital strategy, enhance consumer journeys and lead the acceleration worldwide of the retailer’s digital transformation. He is to lead e-commerce growth and drive innovation capabilities, as well.

Sephora’s digital activity, which has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic, shows no sign of abating. “It can be half of the business,” Brok said during an interview published in WWD Beauty Inc magazine in December 2021, without revealing the current percentage it makes up.

“One of the most remarkable things about Sephora is its ability to capitalize on the phenomenal digital acceleration that occurred over the last couple of years,” said Brok in a separate statement. “In order to win in the new omnichannel ecosystem, it is now necessary to further accelerate our digital capabilities and to determine how we create a better and more differentiated consumer experience, leveraging the full potential of our brand and global scope to adapt and deploy best practices, with a digital-first mindset. I am convinced that Marc’s extensive background in digital transformation and his future contribution will be pivotal in our journey as we reimagine the future of beauty.”

Sephora has been bulking up its online presence.

In July 2021, for instance, Sephora said it had signed an agreement to buy Feelunique, a major online beauty retailer in the U.K.

In June 2021, it was announced that Sephora would join forces with Zalando, Europe’s leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce sites. The companies signed a long-term strategic partnership to create a prestige beauty experience online, starting in the fourth quarter of the year.

In May 2020, Sephora said it was launching cross-border on Tmall with “cloud shelves” stocked with product from new-to-China brands such as makeup artist label Natasha Denona and Sunday Riley skin care.

