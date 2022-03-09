Sephora Partners With Shipt on Same-day Delivery

Two years after christening its partnership with Instacart, Sephora is broadening its reach even further.

The specialty beauty retailer has partnered with Target Corp.-owned delivery company Shipt, a move that purports to enable beauty product deliveries in less than an hour.

“The pandemic forced us to look at delivery options and things we might not have before, and it’s only been two years since we partnered with Instacart and first forayed into this marketplace,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, senior vice president and general manager of e-commerce, Sephora. “It’s a different way for us to connect with consumers and for them to get their goodies from Sephora.”

Bojanowski said the partnership with Instacart has helped the retailer acquire new customers, and now, the plan is to widen its reach and footprint.

“We’re seeing a new client come to Sephora, a client who might not have either shopped our stores or our website. We’re just seeing good synergies with the shoppers,” she said. “We just may not be top-of-mind yet [for new clients] and have to shift marketplaces. If I can have it delivered right to my door, it removes the barrier.”

Sephora is looking to reach customers in more ways than one. Last month, it unveiled plans to open 400 more Sephora at Kohl’s shops-in-shop in 2022.

As far as which brands and categories perform the best for same-day delivery, Bojanowski said it’s the typical Sephora bestsellers — and then some. “The bestsellers for sephora.com and stores tend to be the bestsellers on these different delivery services, Sephora Collection and things like Dyson,” she said. “Gifting moments, too, we’ve seen a lot of, and products for travel.”

Despite the pandemic-induced supply chain crisis, Bojanowski didn’t anticipate supply chain problems to hurt Sephora’s fulfillment services. “We have been in a really good position in terms of partnerships with our brands, and being able to forecast out and project demand,” she said. “The thing that’s also cool about partnerships like Shipt is we’re using the stores as the warehouses, so to speak.”

