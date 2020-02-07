By  on February 7, 2020

Corey Yribarren has joined Sephora North America as chief people officer, as of March 1.

Yribarren was most recently leading global human resources for Benefit Cosmetics, where she has worked since 2004. Sephora North Americas president and chief executive officer Jean-André Rougeot also joined the business from Benefit, which like Sephora, is owned by LVMH.

