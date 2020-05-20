Sephora is launching on Tmall.

The specialty beauty retailer is launching cross-border on Tmall with “cloud shelves” stocked with products from new-to-China brands like Natasha Denona and Sunday Riley. The store will carry 25 international brands, including Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Bon Parfumeur, Farmacy and Dermalogica, and more than 600 products.

“Based on our long-term relationships with global beauty brands, we are glad to cooperate with Tmall Global to introduce overseas brands into [the] China market,” said Benjamin Vuchot, Sephora Asia president, in a statement. “This initiative is very special to Sephora, as we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of Sephora in China this year. The opening of the Sephora Tmall global flagship store offers a great opportunity for Sephora to continue reinforcing its commitment to the China market by catering to the Chinese consumer’s ever-changing trends and evolving needs to enhance their beauty power.”

The move comes as many beauty brands look to China to increase sales as stores in the U.S. and Europe have closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Sephora has around 250 stores in China, but launching a cross-border operation will allow Sephora to sell cruelty-free brands that cannot be sold in Chinese retail environments.

