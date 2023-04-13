Sephora Southeast Asia Appoints New Managing Director

Sephora Southeast Asia has a new managing director.

Jenny Cheah, formerly Bulgari’s president of greater China, has been named managing director of Southeast Asia, Oceania and South Korea.

“I’m beyond excited to join Sephora at a time when we continue to reimagine, redefine and challenge the perception of beauty. Our corporate purpose that is deeply anchored in empowering the extraordinary in each and all of us, is something that I profoundly believe in, and I can’t wait to work with my amazing teams across Southeast Asia, Oceania and South Korea to bring this to life,” Cheah said in a statement from the company.

Cheah has been with parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for 25 years, having held different roles at Bulgari and DFS. In her new role, she will report to Alia Gogi, Sephora’s president of Asia.

“Jenny is joining Sephora at a truly exciting time as the prestige beauty market rebounds after COVID[-19]. With her robust knowledge of the prestige industry and Southeast Asia, she will play an instrumental role in our ambition to continuously elevate the Sephora experience to create the most loved beauty community in the world,” Gogi said in a statement.

Coronavirus-induced restrictions have hindered growth in the region across the beauty category. The Estée Lauder Cos., for example, said net sales fell 7 percent in Asia in its financial results for the quarter ending Dec. 31, but it expects a rebound in coming quarters.

Globally, though, Sephora shows no signs of slowing down. In LVMH’s earnings yesterday for the quarter ending March 31, the conglomerate’s selective retailing division spiked 28 percent in organic terms, driven by “exceptional performance” of Sephora in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Per the same report, Sephora’s first U.K. store “enjoyed an excellent start.” To helm that business, Sephora appointed Sarah Boyd its managing director of the U.K. late last year.