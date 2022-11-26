An Artist’s Touch: 7 Beauty Collaborations With Artists

A painter, a fashion designer, a trunk maker — beauty brands are looking to a wide range of talents for holiday season collaborations.

Designer Pierre Hardy designs the holiday packaging for Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle; Guerlain looks to Yves Klein’s L’Heure Bleu for its perfume bottle’s next hue. Here, the beauty launches taking artistic license.

Byredo La Maison Scented Candle Gift Set, $360

In a decorative box created by artist Laila Gohar, a wick trimmer and holiday matches accompany the cult favorite brand’s home fragrances.

Oribe Signature Experience Collection, $185

Old favorites get a revamp, courtesy of Kohei Kyomori. Under the limited-edition box, signature shampoos and conditioners accompany body products.

Guerlain L’Heure Bleue x Yves Klein, $17,000

Two classics meet for the 110th anniversary of Guerlain’s L’Heure Bleue. In partnership with the Yves Klein Foundation, the brand reiterated the 37 fragrance bottles in Klein’s trademark hue.

ArtJar 2022 RéVive x Amber Vittoria Moisturizing Renewal Cream, $195

Amber Vittoria reimagines this moisturizer’s brightening benefits with a fresh, color-blocked pot.

Tatcha Tabi Trunk, $1,200

Pulling from the land behind the brand, Tatcha tapped Japanese bag maker Masumi Hono for a gold-brushed trunk. Bando Textile also created the kinran lining, woven with gold thread.

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle x Pierre Hardy Travel Spray Set Men, $320

Photo courtesy of Frédéric Malle

Frédéric Malle takes his bold sensibilities on the go. The founder looked to Pierre Hardy to design a travel spray with three interchangeable cartridges for three fragrances: Vetiver Extraordinaire, French Lover and Bigarade Concentree.

Vintner’s Daughter Limited-Edition Active Botanical Serum, $680

A face oil O.G. gets a new look. Founder April Gargiulo teams with jewelry designer Kim Dunham on a jumbo size of the brand’s hero product, complete with Dunham’s signature gold engraving.