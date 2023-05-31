Sharon Chuter Leaves Uoma Beauty C-suite, Board

Sharon Chuter is leaving the top slot Uoma Beauty, the brand she founded in 2019.

Chuter, a seasoned entrepreneur who has also founded the Pull Up for Change initiative, alongside the Make It Black campaign, is stepping away from day-to-day operations at Uoma. She has relinquished her chief executive officer title, as well as her board seat.

She first announced the move on Instagram this week, with her post reading, “I have left the role of CEO and also from the board of directors. I’m excited to be able to focus all my energies on creative endeavors — product development, campaigns and many more exciting projects within and also outside Uoma beauty.

“Although I am stepping away from my role as CEO and board member, my vision for Uoma and its mission remains dear to my heart. I remain a shareholder and will continue as an industry-leading product and creative visionary for the brand,” Chuter told WWD via email. “I have enjoyed every second of the last five years on the operating seat and it’s been the joy and privilege of my life to watch what should have been an ‘impossibility’ take flight and reach the heights it has.”

Cyndi Isgrig, the former president of Dermstore, is serving as interim CEO.

Uoma debuted in 2019 with more than 100 stock keeping units. The following year, after the murder of George Floyd, Chuter kicked off Pull Up for Change, an initiative calling for beauty companies to release the demographic and racial breakdowns of their workforces. Since then, Uoma has debuted a mass market sister brand at Walmart, and headed to QVC earlier this year.

“Sharon’s historic work as CEO at Uoma Beauty has been a giant leap forward for inclusivity in beauty. We are thrilled to support Uoma Beauty in this next stage to continue the beautiful rebellion Sharon started in 2019 to spread a message of unabashed self-love, empowerment and self-expression,” said Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Uoma’s board director, in a statement.

Added the company, “Through the inspiring leadership of founder and CEO Sharon Chuter, Uoma Beauty has made beauty industry history. Her bold, innovative and inclusive approach to high-quality products remains at the heart of everything we do.”