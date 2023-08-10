Shen Beauty Said to Have Closed Brooklyn Store

Shen Beauty has shuttered its brick-and-mortar door, multiple industry sources said on Thursday.

The influential Brooklyn-based independent beauty retailer, founded by Jessica Richards in 2010, was known for its early adoption of the clean beauty movement and carried brands ranging from Westman Atelier and Augustinus Bader to Irene Forte and Vintner’s Daughter. As of Thursday night, the website was still operational.

In a local Facebook group, several residents in the area posted that they noticed the store was closed and shelves were empty.

Richards could not be reached for comment.

The reports follow the reported closure of Farfetch’s beauty business, as well as the closure of Amyris-owned Onda Beauty. Amyris filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday morning.

In 2020, Shen, a single-door retailer, moved to a new location with four treatment rooms on Court Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. As one source remarked, Shen was known for its ability to catapult niche European brands into directional powerhouses.

Per its website, the brands it most recently stocked include Alpha-H, Augustinus Bader, EltaMD and Kosas, among others.

Shen opened the new Cobble Hill space after outgrowing it’s previous location, Richards previously told WWD. “We had a three- to four-week waiting list for facials, a brow chair shoved into a corner. It was so busy — everyone [had started] shopping us [for beauty] instead of Barneys,” she added at the time, referring to the shuttered Barneys New York location on Atlantic Avenue.