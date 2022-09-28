Shiseido to Acquire Gallinée

PARIS – Shiseido Europe said it has agreed to acquire Gallinée Ltd., the microbiome skin care brand based in London.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Skin care focused on the skin’s microbiome has been a rapidly growing category in the beauty industry, as wellness becomes an important priority for consumers. The skin microbiome plays a key role in skin and overall health by protecting the body from the outside world.

“The acquisition of Gallinée exemplifies Shiseido’s commitment to the skin beauty category, helping us realize our mission to integrate skin beauty and inner beauty, as we continue to position ourselves to ‘Be a Global Winner with Our Heritage,’” said Shiseido in a statement released Wednesday.

Shiseido Europe is a subsidiary of Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Japanese beauty giant has in the recent past shed some holdings to focus on its core competency of skin care. In February 2021, the group revealed the sale of its personal care business in Japan to CVC Capital Partners in a deal valued at $1.5 billion. In April of that year, it said it was concluding its licensing activities with Dolce & Gabbana. And that August, it sold Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals and Buxom to Advent International for $700 million.

Shiseido’s Win 2023 and Beyond strategy aims for the company to become the world’s largest skin care company by 2030.

Gallinée was founded by Marie Drago, a doctor of pharmacy and a specialist in skin microbiome, in 2014. The brand’s product formulas include a patented complex of prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics that are said to nourish and strengthen skin’s microbiome.

Gallinée has 17 products spanning skin care, body care, hair care and supplements. They are primarily sold in the U.K. and France today.

“Gallinée will deliver a complementary yet unique addition to Shiseido’s existing portfolio given its focus on beauty and wellness, as well as its differentiated positioning within the emerging field of skin microbiome,” Shiseido said.

The group said the brand will be able to leverage resources across its commercial infrastructure and research-and-development capabilities, particularly from Shiseido’s European Innovation Center.

Once the deal closes Drago is to join Shiseido’s team in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and continue at Gallinée as its chief creative officer. She will report to Franck Marilly, president and chief executive officer, Shiseido EMEA and global fragrance.

Shiseido has recently become more active in the European skin care market. In May, it launched Ulé, the company’s first brand developed in Europe. The prestige, conscious skin care line was introduced in France with eight products.