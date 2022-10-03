Shopbop Launches Beauty Offering

Shopbop is the latest marketplace to enter beauty.

The Amazon-owned site will launch Shopbop Beauty Monday, offering a curated assortment of both established and emerging beauty brands.

Brands will include Ouai, Costa Brazil, Briogeo, Dr. Barbara Sturm, Joanna Vargas, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader and Uoma Beauty.

For the launch, Shopbop made a campaign celebrating individuality, inclusivity and self-expression, while emphasizing beauty as a finishing touch for every look. It spotlights Shopbop’s key beauty categories, including skin care; makeup; hair care; beauty tools and brushes; and bath and body.

A representative declined to comment on why the brand has decided to enter beauty, or elaborate any further on the retailer’s strategy for the category.

Whatever the reason, Shopbop is not alone in targeting beauty, which unlike fashion hasn’t much been impacted by a decline in consumer spending amid an economic backdrop of record-high inflation, rising interest rates and recessionary fears.

Following its acquisition of specialty retailer Violet Grey in January, Farfetch launched beauty on Wednesday with an assortment of more than 100 prestige brands. For its part, Farfetch is looking to differentiate itself with a gender-neutral assortment in an approach it is calling “Beauty Beyond Boundaries.”

Net-a-porter and Ssense have also gone deeper into the category.