Simona Cattaneo is leaving Coty Inc. after five years with the business.

Cattaneo has been working as president of Luxury Brands, and will exit the business this summer “to pursue other interests,” she said in a statement.

Coty chief executive officer Sue Nabi thanked Cattaneo for her service, and credited her with helping to build Coty’s prestige brand portfolio.

“She played a key role in building our prestige brands portfolio — expanding our presence in the makeup space, and strengthening our relationships with Coty’s licensors, as well as successful integrating Kim [Kardashian West] and Kylie [Jenner]’s beauty businesses into our portfolio,” Nabi said.

Cattaneo joined Coty from Burberry in 2016 as chief marketing officer for the luxury division. She’s also worked for Dior and L’Oréal’s Kérastase. Shortly after she joined, Burberry signed a beauty licensing deal with Coty.

There have been several leadership changes at Coty since Nabi took the helm in September. She brought in Isabelle Bonfanti as chief commercial officer and Jean-Denis Mariani as chief digital officer. Edgar Huber, who had previously led Coty’s luxury division and worked as Coty’s chief commercial officer, has also departed.

