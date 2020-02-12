By  on February 12, 2020

SK-II wants beauty to lose its competitive edge.

The Japanese heritage brand is a sponsor of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics via Procter & Gamble, its parent company, which has been sponsoring the Olympic Games since 2012. SK-II today unveiled a new campaign, #NoCompetition, featuring six of the most competitive female athletes. The initiative, said Sandeep Seth, chief executive officer, global SK-II, aims to alleviate the pressure beauty brands have long placed on women.

