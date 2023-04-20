Cetaphil Is Going on Tour With Lizzo

Cetaphil is ready for the big stage.

The TikTik-loved skin care brand is going on tour with Lizzo as the exclusive skin care sponsor of her North American “Special 2our,” which kicks off Friday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and comprises 17 shows, ending in June.

“Last fall, we were on TikTok and saw a video from Lizzo in which she just authentically talked about her irritated and itchy skin due to wearing makeup on tour,” said Cetaphil’s marketing director, Katherine Rouse-Bailey, adding that it was Lizzo’s makeup artist Alexx Mayo who then recommended Cetaphil’s Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser to the singer.

Celebrity makeup artist Alexx Mayo. courtesy

“She came back to TikTok saying [the cleanser] was effective for her, and because helping people with sensitive skin is our mission, we decided that’s something we wanted to talk more with Alexx about.”

In addition to partnering with Mayo — who will be using Cetaphil products to prep Lizzo’s skin for her signature, dramatic onstage looks — Cetaphil has also tapped aesthetician René de la Garza, dermatologist Dr. Caroline Robinson and three of Lizzo’s backup dancers — dubbed The Big Grrrls — to promote and create educational content about Cetaphil’s offerings for sensitive skin throughout the duration of the tour.

The catalyst for Mayo’s partnership with Cetaphil: the brand’s Hydrating Foam Cleanser, $14.99. courtesy

“We’re focused on making sure as many consumers as possible are aware of our products, whether you get your information from a dermatologist, or if you trust your aesthetician; a makeup artist like Alexx, or one of the Big Grrrls, where it’s someone who looks like you and is relatable — we’re focusing on reaching those younger consumers, but not losing our current consumers, either,” said Rouse-Bailey.

The initiative will include a sweepstakes, which consumers can enter on the Cetaphil website on April 25 for a chance to win airfare and tickets to the three-day Governer’s Ball Music Festival in June, which Lizzo is headlining.

“We’ve never sponsored a makeup artist in this way as part of an overall tour, and we wanted to make sure that, yes, consumers are getting that education to our products, but also we want to be fun and get the energy and excitement going about this effort,” said Rouse-Bailey.