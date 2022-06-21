Skin Care Content Creator Hyram Yarbro Launches Podcast

Hyram Yarbro is expanding his multichannel influence.

Known by his social media followers as “Skin Care by Hyram” and by the New York Times as “the Gen Z Whisperer,” Harbro has teamed with podcast network Ramble for a show of his own.

The skin care content creator’s podcast, “Justaposition,” has launched with two episodes available on Spotify, Apple Music and wherever podcasts are streamed. Beginning June 23, the show will air episodes on a weekly basis.

On “Justaposition,” Yarbro sits down with fellow creators such as YouTuber Ava Jules and TikTok comedians Melissa Ong and Hillary Star to discuss mental health, navigating social media, how to create a positive impact and skin care.

“My goal is to make ‘Justaposition’ a safe space for individuals to be vulnerable and share their life experiences in order for us, as viewers, to better understand the complexities and strengths of the human spirit,” Yarbro said in a statement.

With a combined following of more than 12 million social media users, the “skinfluencer” is best known for his TikTok videos, which deliver easily digestible skin care advice and education to a predominantly Gen Z audience.

Since his meteoric rise in 2020, Yarbro has established himself a powerhouse in the world of skin care, advocating for ingredient transparency and fueling increased sales for brands and products he recommends to his followers, including CeraVe and Kosas.

​​“Hyram’s use of his platform for good and his honest approach to talking about everything, from mental health, to social activism, to skin care has earned him millions of fans around the world,” said Chris Corcoran, chief content officer and founding partner of Cadence13 and Ramble, in a statement.

Ramble is a joint venture between Cadence13, an Audacy company, and United Talent Agency, whom Yarbro signed with in October 2020.

In June 2021, Yarbro launched his skin care brand, Selfless by Hyram, in partnership with The Inkey List, which is available d-to-c and at Sephora.

