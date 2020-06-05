Which came first — the chicken or the egg? As skin-care sales have increased during the coronavirus crisis, influencer content for skin care has been on the rise. “There seem to be significant trends when it comes to self care,” said Conor Begley, cofounder of Tribe Dynamics. February to March saw an 18 percent increase in skin-care posts; February to March saw a 10 percent increase. In April, brands Murad and Summer Fridays spiked onto the top 10 list of skin-care brands by EMV, driven by multiple appearances in influencer self-care giveaways while Tatcha holds strong in the number-one spot. Murad’s Vita-C Brightening Duo was also a creator favorite for de-stressing skin during quarantine.

Here, see the top 10 skin-care brands by EMV for the month of April.

Tatcha, $12,312,286 Drunk Elephant, $7,646,740 Fresh, $7,143,711 Murad, $6,506,448 Fourth Ray Beauty, $6,454,466 Ole Henriksen, $6,084,988 Farsáli, $5,010,014 Glow Recipe, $4,954,602 Summer Fridays, $4,319,531 Good Molecules, $4,300,757

